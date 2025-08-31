Police officers clashed with anti-migrant protesters marching from the Bell Hotel in Essex towards Epping Forest council offices on Sunday, 31 August.

Protesters could be heard chanting “stop the boats” and demanding entry to the council buildings.

It comes after the UK government won a court challenge, which means asylum seekers can continue to be housed at the Bell Hotel.

Epping Forest District Council is set to decide on Monday whether to take its battle over the Bell Hotel to the Supreme Court.