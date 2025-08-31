Farage and Reform ‘whipping up anger’ on migrants, cabinet minister warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior cabinet minister has accused Nigel Farage and Reform UK of “whipping up anger” as tensions mount around migrant hotels.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson claimed that Reform leader Mr Farage has “no interest” in finding solutions to the migrant crisis and small boats and is using it to build political support.

Her comments came less than 24 hours after Reform was forced to suspend a councillor in Epping, James Regan, over racist comments on social media while he was taking part in protests outside the Bell Hotel in the Essex town.

The 61-year-old councillor described the hotel as “a third world paedophile babysitting centre”, among other remarks.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

But Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice described Ms Phillipson’s remarks, made during an apperance on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, as “ridiculous” and “outrageous” as he angrily responded to the point when quizzed by Sir Trevor on the same show.

Asked about the migrant crisis, including asylum hotels and the number of migrants crossing the Channel, the education secretary aimed most of her attacks at Farage and Reform who currently lead Labour by eight points, according to a YouGov poll on Friday.

She said: “I understand the frustration that people feel, because I understand when they see, for example, asylum hotels and big numbers of people in their community.

“I understand how that can make people feel.

“But Nigel Farage and Reform, they don’t actually want to sort this problem – interests are served by whipping up anger rather than fixing it.”

Asked what the difference is between what the Labour government says on immigration and what Reform says, Ms Phillipson replied: “The difference is we’ll actually take action.”

Ms Phillipson had earlier struggled to explain why the numbers of those coming across the Channel have increased under Labour’s watch since the took power in July 2024.

She also repeatedly tried to avoid answering whether she agreed with her colleague, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who authorised Home Office lawyers to go to court saying that rights of illegal migrants in the Bell Hotel trumped those of local citizens in Epping.

Instead she blamed the “inheritance from the Tories” and vowed “we will close the the hotel….but it has to be done in an orderly fashion.”

However, the deputy leader of Reform UK later said it was “ridiculous” to suggest his party could encourage people to break into hotels and intimidate asylum seekers.

Asked if he could be clear there was “no encouragement” from the party to “the sort of person who wants to break into asylum hotels in masks and to intimidate asylum seekers”, Mr Tice angrily responded: “Of course, what a ridiculous suggestion.”

“It’s an outrageous suggestion. Of course we’re not suggesting that,” he added.

“We’ve always suggested lawful, peaceful protest, nothing else.”

On Saturday, a group of masked men attempted to enter a hotel in west London, as anti-immigration protesters and anti-racism demonstrators gathered in heated exchanges across the UK.

Five people were arrested in relation to the disorder at the Crowne Plaza hotel in West Drayton.

It comes after the government won a court challenge which means asylum seekers can continue to be housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, with protests taking place in Newcastle, Falkirk, Aberdeen, Gloucester, London and Essex so far this weekend.