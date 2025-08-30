Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform UK councillor has been suspended by the party pending investigation into alleged racist social media posts in relation to the ongoing row over the migrant hotel in Epping.

Following the Court of Appeal ruling that the rights of illegal migrants trump those of local residents allowing the Home Office to keep it open, concerns are mounting over comments which could exacerbate tensions.

James Regan, 61, who was elected to represent Ongar ward on Epping Forest District Council in May, described the Bell Hotel holding the migrants as a “paedophile babysitting centre” when he joined demonstrators outside the venue earlier this month.

open image in gallery Police outside the Bell Hotel, which has been the focal point of recent protests (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Bell Hotel in Epping has been the focal point of protests with outbreaks of violence even before Friday’s court ruling.

In other posts on X, Regan described Islam as “an evil criminal cartel of evil pedo’s [sic]” and also claimed “Islam will suck our benefit system dry”.

In one video seen by the I Paper, recorded outside the hotel and published on TikTok, he said: “Thanks to the British Government, we now have a third world paedophile babysitting centre in the middle of Epping.”

In other posts he appeared to spread unfounded rumours that police were “escorting an aggressive counter group directly toward” local demonstrators.

He suggested the police “actually want trouble”, an accusation Essex Police has repeatedly denied.

Regan was also filmed through the doors of the hotel as protesters behind him shout, “Where’s your documents” and “Identify yourself” at people of colour who appeared to be hotel employees.

His language already appeared to be raising concerns with fellow members of Reform, with another Epping Forest Reform councillor Jaymey McIvor warning him about his language on one of the videos.

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Cllr Regan has been suspended from Reform UK pending investigation. We do not tolerate any forms of racism.”

The Independent has been unable to contact Regan for comment.