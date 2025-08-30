Nigel Farage’s Reform UK suspends a councillor over racism allegations in Epping protests
James Regan had joined demonstrators outside The Bell Hotel and had described Islam as an ‘evil criminal cartel’
A Reform UK councillor has been suspended by the party pending investigation into alleged racist social media posts in relation to the ongoing row over the migrant hotel in Epping.
Following the Court of Appeal ruling that the rights of illegal migrants trump those of local residents allowing the Home Office to keep it open, concerns are mounting over comments which could exacerbate tensions.
James Regan, 61, who was elected to represent Ongar ward on Epping Forest District Council in May, described the Bell Hotel holding the migrants as a “paedophile babysitting centre” when he joined demonstrators outside the venue earlier this month.
The Bell Hotel in Epping has been the focal point of protests with outbreaks of violence even before Friday’s court ruling.
In other posts on X, Regan described Islam as “an evil criminal cartel of evil pedo’s [sic]” and also claimed “Islam will suck our benefit system dry”.
In one video seen by the I Paper, recorded outside the hotel and published on TikTok, he said: “Thanks to the British Government, we now have a third world paedophile babysitting centre in the middle of Epping.”
In other posts he appeared to spread unfounded rumours that police were “escorting an aggressive counter group directly toward” local demonstrators.
He suggested the police “actually want trouble”, an accusation Essex Police has repeatedly denied.
Regan was also filmed through the doors of the hotel as protesters behind him shout, “Where’s your documents” and “Identify yourself” at people of colour who appeared to be hotel employees.
His language already appeared to be raising concerns with fellow members of Reform, with another Epping Forest Reform councillor Jaymey McIvor warning him about his language on one of the videos.
A Reform UK spokesman said: “Cllr Regan has been suspended from Reform UK pending investigation. We do not tolerate any forms of racism.”
The Independent has been unable to contact Regan for comment.
