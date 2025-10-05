Palestine Action protesters carried off by police during London demonstration

Protesters were carried off by police officers during demonstrations in support of Palestine Action, a proscribed terror group, on Saturday (4 October).

The Metropolitan Police said 492 people were arrested in London after they defied calls from the government to not attend, following the deadly terror attack at a Manchester synagogue on Thursday (2 October).

Footage shows protesters being carried away by officers as applause can be heard in the background. The force said each arrest took time because “many of those arrested won't walk out of the square and need to be carried”, a process which involves five officers minimum.

Sir Keir Starmer had urged attendees to “respect the grief of British Jews” and called for the event to be delayed or cancelled, though organisers Defend Our Juries rejected this, stating that: “Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win.”