Watch as police detain demonstrators during a protest against the terror ban of the group Palestine Action. (9 August)

Footage shared by Labour MP for Hayes & Harlington John McDonnell captures officers carrying a demonstrator into a police van in Parliament Square.

“People are being arrested for peacefully protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action. It’s a disgrace that people are being arrested for upholding our democratic rights,” McDonnell wrote.

The government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group, which makes it an offence to hold up a sign or wear a t-shirt in support of the group , is currently being challenged in the High Court.