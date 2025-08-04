Hundreds ready to be arrested at mass protest against Palestine Action terror ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 500 people are expected to take part in a pro-Palestine protest on Saturday that could see them arrested under terrorism laws for holding up signs.

The action, which is planned for Westminster, will force police to confront the impact of a new order proscribing protest group Palestine Action as a terror organisation. Activists who oppose the group’s ban will hold up signs on Saturday expressing support for the organisation, an act which is now an offence under section 13 of the Terrorism Act.

Organisers from Defend our Juries, who are co-ordinating the action, told The Independent that they were “very confident” it would go ahead with at least 500 people involved. Protesters plan to sit together and hold up signs.

But the prime minister’s spokesperson warned those planning to take part that they may “yet not know the true nature of this organisation”, telling reporters: “This is not a peaceful or non-violent protest group.”

A police source also told The Guardian that anyone demonstrating in support of Palestine Action would be arrested at the weekend. They said: “However we have to do it, they will be arrested for breaking terrorism laws”

Organisers will make a final decision on whether the protest will go ahead tomorrow. The government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group is currently being challenged in the High Court, with a court case expected later in the autumn. In a judgement allowing the court case to go ahead, Mr Justice Chamberlain said it was “reasonably arguable” that the proscription “amounts to a disproportionate interference” of Huda Ammori, the co-founder of the group’s, rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

open image in gallery Metropolitan Police officers remove people at a protest in Parliament Square, central London, in support of Palestine Action, organised by Defend Our Juries who are campaigning to de-proscribe the organisation. ( PA )

Home secretary Yvette Cooper decided to proscribe the group after activists allegedly broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two military planes with red paint. Court papers said she was hesistant to proscribe the group, but that the CPS advised acting early to minimise the risk of prejudice in the upcoming trial of Palestine Action protesters in November.

Describing their planned action on Saturday, Tim Crosland, from Defend Our Juries, said: “We’re just exercising our democratic rights to freedom of assembly. Our plans are online, this is an open transparent campaign against an order that the UN has said is unnecessary. There isn’t any secret plot.

“We think at least 500 people will be involved although there is no fool proof way of knowing. Some people are travelling into London from around the country and some people are saying they might come from Holland for it”.

He added: “Holding a sign is in some ways a much more gentle ask than getting onto gantries, or breaking into a base, or anything like that. But because of the [proscription] order that simple act of peaceful protest is an offence under the terror act. We are letting people know that the risks are very very substantial, but if enough of us do it then there is safety in numbers”.

In a briefing for protesters, Defend Our Juries advises people that there is a substantial risk of arrest and that the Met Police has arrested people under section 13 of the Terrorism Act. This makes it an offence to wear an item of clothing or display an article that arouses “reasonable suspicion that [the wearer] is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

open image in gallery Protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand, central London ( PA )

The document advises people that “if enough of us take a stand, then it is unlikely any charges will be brought”.

Outside of London, some protesters have had their homes raided and technology seized. One 80-year-old woman was arrested at a rally in Cardiff and had her home searched. She said officers removed iPads, a Palestine flag, books on Palestine, and material related to Extinction Rebellion.

In the brief, Defend Our Juries warn participants that if they are taking action outside London they should warn any housemates that their homes could be searched.

Recommendations also include removing tech from the house, having a decoy phone, laptop or Ipad, and if they are vulnerable to put a note on the front door stating “I am elderly and will take longer to answer the door”.

The prime minister’s spokesperson told reporters on Monday that “those who seek to support this group [Palestine Action] may yet not know the true nature of this organisation, but people should be under no illusions: this is not a peaceful or non-violent protest group.

“We’re also clear that their activities do not reflect or represent the thousands of people across this country who continue to exercise their fundamental right to protest on difficult, different issues”.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.