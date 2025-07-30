Judge allows Palestine Action to challenge Home Office over terrorism ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Banned group Palestine Action will be able to challenge the Home Office in court over its proscription as a terrorist organisation, a judge has ruled.

The co-founder of the pro-Palestinian action group, Huda Ammori, has sought to challenge the government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper decided to proscribe the group after activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two military planes with red paint.

She also cited the group’s protest at a weapons equipment factory in Glasgow in 2022, which reportedly caused more than £1m worth of damage, and its targeting of Elbit Systems UK, a defence technology company, in her decision.

The ban came into force in early July making supporting Palestine Action a criminal offence, with membership or expressing support for the group punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

In his judgement on Wednesday, Mr Justice Chamberlain said that reports of arrests of pro-Palestine protesters, who were not expressing support for Palestine Action, “have a chilling effect on those wishing to express legitimate political views”. He said this was “an indirect consequence of the proscription order”.

In one recent case, a man was arrested under the terrorism act for holding up a Private Eye cartoon at a demonstration in Leeds.

He added that it was "reasonably arguable" that the proscription "amounts to a disproportionate interference" of Ms Ammori's rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

Mr Chamberlain said that it would be better to allow a judicial review against the Home Office’s proscription as it would be faster than referring the case to a bespoke tribunal, as the government had proposed.

open image in gallery Protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand, central London, ahead of a hearing over whether proscribing of Palestine Action should be temporarily blocked. ( PA )

He also said that one of the arguments that will go onto a full legal challenge was about whether the home secretary should have consulted Palestine Action before banning the group. He said: “It was reasonably arguable that a duty to consult arose and reasonably arguable that there was no compelling reason why consultation could not have been undertaken here.”

Over 80 organisations are already proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000, including al-Qaeda and the Wagner group.

Britain’s proscription of Palestine Action was condemned as a “disturbing misuse” of counter-terror laws by the United Nations human rights chief last week.

Volker Turk urged the UK to lift the ban, which he said was “disproportionate and unnecessary”.

Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC, for Ms Ammori, argued that the judge should stay the proscription of Palestine Action ahead of the upcoming court case. She said that the “restriction on speech for those three months is irreparable”.

Earlier this month, lawyers for Ms Ammori asked a judge to allow her to bring a High Court challenge over the ban, describing it as an “unlawful interference” with freedom of expression.

Raza Husain KC, for Ms Ammori, told the court that the ban had made the UK “an international outlier” and was “repugnant”.

Mr Husain added: “The decision to proscribe Palestine Action had the hallmarks of an authoritarian and blatant abuse of power.”

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that by causing serious damage to property, Palestine Action was “squarely” within part of the terrorism laws used in proscription.

He said: “There is no credible basis on which it can be asserted that the purpose of this activity is not designed to influence the government, or to intimidate the public or a section of the public, and for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, racial or ideological cause.”

This is a breaking story..