Northern lights: Where will they be visible in UK tonight?

UK skies were lit up on Monday (19 January) by dazzling swirls of green and red from Aurora Boreallis, also known as the Northern Lights.

But will you be able to see the weather phenomenon tonight? Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin weighed up Brits’ best chance at seeing the impressive spectacle on Tuesday (20 January).

The spectacular display earlier in the week was caused by heightened solar activity, specifically severe geomagnetic storms and a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), and whilst it is most typically observed in polar regions, it can sometimes be visible at much lower latitudes.