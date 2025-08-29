Doctor explains all you need to know about chickenpox vaccine for children

A doctor has broken down everything parents need to know about a new vaccine for chickenpox that will be rolled out on the NHS in England from January 2026.

On Friday, 29 August, officials confirmed that the jab will form part of a new combined immunisation on the childhood vaccination programme.

It is hoped that it will not only protect some youngsters from severe complications from the virus, but also prevent parents from having to take time off work to care for their children when they become ill.