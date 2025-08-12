Moment prison roof ripped off in powerful storm

This is the moment the roof of a Nebraska prison was blown off during an intense storm on Friday (9 August).

Security cameras at Nebraska State Penitentiary captured the moment the jail appeared to start shaking before the ceiling of the correctional facility was ripped off by powerful winds.

All 387 inmates affected by the damage were safely relocated and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Strong 80mph winds caused widespread damage across the midwestern state over the weekend, with trees toppling down, power lines severed and roofs damaged.