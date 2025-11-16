Tear gas fired as enraged Gen Z protesters confront riot police

Protests erupted in Mexico City on Saturday, 15 November, voicing their anger following the fatal shooting of a mayor earlier this month.

The rally was organised mainly by Generation Z youth groups, drawing support from people protesting specific cases of violence, including the assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo.

At least 60 police officers were injured, including 40 who needed hospital treatment, and 20 civilians were injured and treated by emergency services, according to Pablo Vazquez, the city's security secretary.

The demonstration saw protesters kicking and banging on metal barriers surrounding the National Palace. Some launched firecrackers as tensions escalated.