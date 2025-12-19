Eighty thousand pounds of suspected stolen power tools have been seized by police at a car boot sale in Hounslow, west London.

Around 400 items were recovered during the 11 December operation by the Metropolitan Police, which led to the arrests of two men and two teenage boys on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Last month, Robert Jenrick visited the site, which he described as a “carnival of criminality” with police “nowhere to be seen”.

The force said the “proactive operation” was carried out “in response to concerns about tool theft”, and said it was working to identify the tools and trace them to their original owners.