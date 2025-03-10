The final moments of an aircraft carrying five passengers over Pennsylvania before it crashed into a parking lot has been captured on air traffic control audio.

The crash happened at around 3pm on Sunday (9 March) just south of Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.

Air traffic control audio has captured someone on the plane reporting that an aircraft door was open and requesting a landing at the airport.

An air traffic controller is heard clearing the plane to land, before saying, “Pull up!”

Moments later, someone can be heard saying the aircraft was down.

The five people on board have been taken to hospital. Their conditions are unknown.