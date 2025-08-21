Vance explains how he broke ice with Zelensky after Oval Office showdown

JD Vance has explained how he broke the ice with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky following their previous showdown at the White House.

The pair notoriously clashed during Zelensky’s showdown with Donald Trump when the Ukrainian president visited Washington back in February.

The relationship appears to be back on track following this week’s meeting to discuss an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday (20 August), the Vice President recalled his latest meeting with Mr Zelensky.

Vance explained: “I said ‘Mr. President, so long as you behave, I won't say anything’.”