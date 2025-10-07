Relatives and friends of festivalgoers killed by Hamas at Nova festival on October 7 have gathered at the site to pay their respects two years on.

Footage shows individuals placing flowers and raising flags under picture tributes to the more than 370 people people killed during the massacre at the music event. The site in the southern Israeli desert has since become a shrine for the victims.

Israel is commemorating two years since the attacks, which saw at least 1,200 people killed and more than 250 taken hostage, with public events across the country.

As a result of Israel’s subsequent military offensive in Gaza, at least 67,173 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.