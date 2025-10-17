ICE agents ram immigration advocate’s truck in controversial arrest

This is the moment ICE agents ram into an immigration advocate US citizen before he was arrested in California.

The driver, identified as Leonardo Espartaco Martinez, works with VC Defensa, a group protesting the federal immigration crackdown in the Golden State, and was reportedly filming ICE activities before the events shown in the video.

The video shows a Jeep Grand Cherokee attempting a pit maneuver on Martinez’s grey Nissan Frontier. The vehicles then drive out of shot. Martinez was subsequently arrested by Oxnard Police and has now been released.

It’s not clear what transpired before that but Oxnard’s police chief said his department received a call from ICE saying that the Nissan had collided with their car and was attempting to flee the scene.