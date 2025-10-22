Newly released footage shows the teenager who killed 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose appearing to dance in their school canteen with a knife moments after stabbing his fellow pupil to death.

Mohammed Umar Khan was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years after murdering Willgoose at their school in Sheffield in February. A judge lifted a ban on naming him ahead of his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (22 October).

CCTV from inside the school shows Khan pushing Willgoose in the corridor before later stabbing him in the heart during a school lunch break.

Khan was found guilty of murder in August.