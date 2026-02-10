Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions in US Congress Epstein probe

Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer any questions during a US House Oversight Committee meeting on Monday (9 February).

Maxwell, the convicted associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded the Fifth Amendment which invoked her right to remain silent.

Republican House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer described her decision as “very disappointing” but “expected”.

"We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators."

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, would only testify if President Donald Trump granted her clemency, her lawyers said.