Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, will sit for a House Oversight Committee deposition Monday, but she’s unlikely to reveal any new information.

David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, previously told Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, that his client planned to invoke her Fifth Amendment right if she was subpoenaed. He claims that it is to protect her ongoing appeals.

“If the Committee proceeds now, Ms. Maxwell will invoke her privilege against self-incrimination and decline to answer questions,” Markus wrote in a January letter to Comer.

However, Markus said Maxwell’s decision to remain silent could be reversed if she were to receive clemency of some kind. While the president has acknowledged his ability to pardon Maxwell, he has not expressed an interest in doing so.

The House Oversight Committee is forcing Maxwell to sit for a recorded deposition as part of its ongoing investigation into the government’s handling of the cases against Epstein and Maxwell. Some lawmakers have accused officials of covering up information to protect other high-profile individuals.

open image in gallery Maxwell’s lawyer said she would not answer questions from the House Oversight Committee unless she was granted clemency ( AP )

Already, Justice Department officials have interviewed Maxwell about other individuals who may have committed crimes against victims of Epstein. After sitting for an interview that stretched across two days, Maxwell was suddenly moved from a high-security prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison in Texas.

At the time, Markus said Maxwell answered “every single question… honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability.”

However, when it comes to her House deposition, it appears Maxwell will be far less compliant.

The Independent has asked David Markus’s office for comment.

Ahead of Monday’s deposition, Rep. Ro Khanna, a member of the House Oversight Committee, asked Comer to clarify which questions Maxwell plans to invoke her Fifth Amendment right to.

open image in gallery Maxwell was a close confidant of Epstein’s and acted as his manager in email exchanges ( US Department of Justice )

Khanna asked if Maxwell would answer questions about her “four named co-conspirators” and 25 men who entered into secret settlements; whether Epstein provided President Donald Trump access to underage girls when they were friends; or foreign governments with which Epstein had relationships. Trump has not been charged with any offenses in connection with Epstein and has denied any wrongdoing.

Maxwell’s deposition arrives just after the Justice Department released three million pages of documents in the government’s Epstein file. Many of the documents are emails between Epstein, Maxwell and third parties.

Last year, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act to increase public transparency on the Epstein files. The legislation required the Justice Department to release redacted versions of all documents related to the Epstein investigation, after months of delays.