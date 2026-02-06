Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly released footage has lifted the lid on convicted child sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell’s routine in prison.

Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking in 2021 in connection with her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, was being held at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center when the video was taken.

The eerie footage of Maxwell wandering around her prison cell was released after a huge tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public last week.

Taken by a surveillance camera on July 1, 2020, just before 2 pm, the video begins with Maxwell casually cleaning something in her sink.

open image in gallery In the eerie footage, Maxwell can be seen reclining on her bed while she reads ( US Department of Justice )

Dressed in an orange prison uniform, she trudges back to her bed, where she begins folding her thin duvet and bedding. A spare orange jumpsuit is near her pillowcase.

Eventually, Maxwell, also wearing reading glasses, lies down on her bed and picks up a book. The scene ends when the convicted sex offender takes a deep yawn and continues to recline.

The Metropolitan Detention Centre, where Maxwell was detained, is famed for its alleged poor conditions. Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the jail, told The Telegraph that the prison was “one of the most troubled” in the United States.

Currently, the detention facility holds Luigi Mangione and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

But, since the video was first filmed, Maxwell has been moved to a low-security prison in Texas nicknamed “Club Fed.”

She was moved to the facility after a nine-hour meeting with Donald Trump’s deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, which unfolded over two days.

Although she bragged about feeling as though she had “dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass” when comparing the Texas prison to her New York one, Maxwell’s life behind bars is radically different from her life as Epstein’s accomplice.

open image in gallery Maxwell was regularly pictured with politicians, businessmen and celebrities before her conviction ( DOJ )

While helping Epstein to run his sex trafficking ring, Maxwell was a regular on the pedophile’s island, Little St James, and regularly jetted around the world with him on his private jet.

She was photographed with politicians and celebrities, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Britain’s Prince Andrew).

Since being jailed, Maxwell has repeatedly lobbied the Trump administration to pardon her for her crimes or for a commutation.

In October last year, Trump acknowledged that he had the power to release Maxwell and claimed he would “take a look” at the possibility of doing so.

“You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I'd have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look,” he told reporters.

However, Trump has yet to comment further on the possibility of Maxwell’s release and has branded Jeffrey Epstein a “creep.”

The president has repeatedly downplayed his connection to Epstein, with whom he was photographed many times in the 1990s. He has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with the case and has not been accused of any crime in relation to the pair’s friendship.