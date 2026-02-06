Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison routine revealed in new video released in Epstein files dump
When the video was taken, Ghislaine Maxwell was being held at a prison considered to be ‘one of the most troubled’ in the US
Newly released footage has lifted the lid on convicted child sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell’s routine in prison.
Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking in 2021 in connection with her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, was being held at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center when the video was taken.
The eerie footage of Maxwell wandering around her prison cell was released after a huge tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public last week.
Taken by a surveillance camera on July 1, 2020, just before 2 pm, the video begins with Maxwell casually cleaning something in her sink.
Dressed in an orange prison uniform, she trudges back to her bed, where she begins folding her thin duvet and bedding. A spare orange jumpsuit is near her pillowcase.
Eventually, Maxwell, also wearing reading glasses, lies down on her bed and picks up a book. The scene ends when the convicted sex offender takes a deep yawn and continues to recline.
The Metropolitan Detention Centre, where Maxwell was detained, is famed for its alleged poor conditions. Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the jail, told The Telegraph that the prison was “one of the most troubled” in the United States.
Currently, the detention facility holds Luigi Mangione and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
But, since the video was first filmed, Maxwell has been moved to a low-security prison in Texas nicknamed “Club Fed.”
She was moved to the facility after a nine-hour meeting with Donald Trump’s deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, which unfolded over two days.
Although she bragged about feeling as though she had “dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass” when comparing the Texas prison to her New York one, Maxwell’s life behind bars is radically different from her life as Epstein’s accomplice.
While helping Epstein to run his sex trafficking ring, Maxwell was a regular on the pedophile’s island, Little St James, and regularly jetted around the world with him on his private jet.
She was photographed with politicians and celebrities, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Britain’s Prince Andrew).
Since being jailed, Maxwell has repeatedly lobbied the Trump administration to pardon her for her crimes or for a commutation.
In October last year, Trump acknowledged that he had the power to release Maxwell and claimed he would “take a look” at the possibility of doing so.
“You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I'd have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look,” he told reporters.
However, Trump has yet to comment further on the possibility of Maxwell’s release and has branded Jeffrey Epstein a “creep.”
The president has repeatedly downplayed his connection to Epstein, with whom he was photographed many times in the 1990s. He has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with the case and has not been accused of any crime in relation to the pair’s friendship.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks