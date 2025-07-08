Trump questions why people are talking about ‘creep’ Epstein - despite his push to release the files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump criticized a reporter who asked about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, questioning why there was any buzz around the disgraced financier just one day after the Justice Department revealed there was no “client list.”

When confronted with a question about Epstein during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the president expresed disbelief that “people are still talking about this creep.”

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump began. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

Trump promised to release the highly anticipated Epstein Files, among a trove of other documents in high-profile government investigations, to increase transparency.

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration,” Trump added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump questioned why people are ‘still talking’ about Jeffrey Epstein, just one day after a memo shot down conspiracy theories ( REUTERS )

Although the president appeared stunned by the question, public interest in the Epstein investigation has soared this week after a DOJ memo shot down conspiracy theorists’ long-held belief that the government was concealing evidence to protect notable individuals.

The DOJ claimed there was no “incriminating ‘client list,’” nor evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his decades-long alleged sex trafficking scheme. The memo also confirmed that Epstein died by suicide while being held in a New York City jail.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to “take a look” at Epstein’s file and said he would have “no problem” releasing the alleged client list.

Monday’s statement was disappointing to prominent individuals who have peddled theories about Epstein. Some of the most vocal Epstein theorists are also conservative influencers who have supported Trump – some have bolstered the president because he claimed he would release the Epstein Files.

That includes Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump ally Laura Loomer, and Elon Musk.

It was made all the more disappointing because Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to insinuate she had a copy of the “client list” on her desk to be reviewed during an interview with Fox News in February.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi clarified that she did not have a copy of Epstein’s ‘client list’ despite insinuating she did in an interview earlier this year ( REUTERS )

Bondi clarified on Tuesday that she was not specifically talking about the “client list” but just the “file” in general. She also said that the “tens of thousands” alleged videos found in Epstein’s possession contained downloaded child pornography.

Questions about the government’s investigation into Epstein is unlikely to quell with the recent memo findings.

Some Trump supporters made excuses for the administration’s failed attempt to release new information related to Epstein, claiming evidence must have been destroyed before Trump took office.