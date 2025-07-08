Trump questions why people are talking about ‘creep’ Epstein - despite his push to release the files
Conspiracy theorists have long speculated the government was hiding incriminating information about Epstein’s so-called ‘client list’
President Donald Trump criticized a reporter who asked about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, questioning why there was any buzz around the disgraced financier just one day after the Justice Department revealed there was no “client list.”
When confronted with a question about Epstein during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the president expresed disbelief that “people are still talking about this creep.”
“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump began. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”
Trump promised to release the highly anticipated Epstein Files, among a trove of other documents in high-profile government investigations, to increase transparency.
“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration,” Trump added.
Although the president appeared stunned by the question, public interest in the Epstein investigation has soared this week after a DOJ memo shot down conspiracy theorists’ long-held belief that the government was concealing evidence to protect notable individuals.
The DOJ claimed there was no “incriminating ‘client list,’” nor evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his decades-long alleged sex trafficking scheme. The memo also confirmed that Epstein died by suicide while being held in a New York City jail.
During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to “take a look” at Epstein’s file and said he would have “no problem” releasing the alleged client list.
Monday’s statement was disappointing to prominent individuals who have peddled theories about Epstein. Some of the most vocal Epstein theorists are also conservative influencers who have supported Trump – some have bolstered the president because he claimed he would release the Epstein Files.
That includes Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump ally Laura Loomer, and Elon Musk.
It was made all the more disappointing because Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to insinuate she had a copy of the “client list” on her desk to be reviewed during an interview with Fox News in February.
Bondi clarified on Tuesday that she was not specifically talking about the “client list” but just the “file” in general. She also said that the “tens of thousands” alleged videos found in Epstein’s possession contained downloaded child pornography.
Questions about the government’s investigation into Epstein is unlikely to quell with the recent memo findings.
Some Trump supporters made excuses for the administration’s failed attempt to release new information related to Epstein, claiming evidence must have been destroyed before Trump took office.
