‘Epstein client list’ doesn’t exist, feds say, despite Musk’s claim that Trump is on it

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 07 July 2025 07:25 EDT
Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI have ruled that there is no “client list” belonging to the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, just a month after Elon Musk accused the president of being on it.

The disgraced financier also died by taking his own life in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 and was not murdered, the DOJ and FBI determine in a memo seen by Axios.

More follows....

