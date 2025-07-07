Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI have ruled that there is no “client list” belonging to the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, just a month after Elon Musk accused the president of being on it.
The disgraced financier also died by taking his own life in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 and was not murdered, the DOJ and FBI determine in a memo seen by Axios.
More follows....
