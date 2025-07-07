Trump live updates: President says Elon Musk ‘off the rails’ as tech boss hits back over Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump reignites feud with world’s richest man that erupted in June over the latter’s opposition to the president’s signature ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’
President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Elon Musk, his former friend, ally and patron, over his threat to set up a third political party in the United States.
In a lengthy Truth Social tirade on Sunday, Trump said Musk has gone “off the rails” in recent weeks and become a “trainwreck”, again claiming that his opposition to the president’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” – signed into law on Friday – stemmed from its elimination of incentives beneficial to electric vehicle manufacturer’s like Musk’s company Tesla.
“When Elon gave me his total and unquestioned endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made,” Trump wrote.
“He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised!”
Earlier in the day, the president had branded the world’s richest man “ridiculous” for threatening to found a new party to challenge Republicans and Democrats.
The billionaire has since retaliated by again taunting the president over his one-time friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Elsewhere, Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday and has promised further announcements relating to his tariffs on goods imported from other countries.
The U.S. president has revived his bitter feud with ex-ally and billionaire patron Elon Musk ahead of a busy day of tariff announcements on which he is also hosting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
