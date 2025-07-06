Trump scorches Elon Musk’s plans for a third party: ‘TRAIN WRECK’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump delivered a brutal takedown of Elon Musk’s plans to launch a third party Sunday evening - calling his former ally a ‘train wreck.’

In a lengthy Truth Social tirade, Trump said Musk has gone ‘off the rails’ in recent weeks, and repeated his theory that the tech mogul’s problem with the sweeping tax bill signed into law on Friday was its elimination of incentives for electric vehicles.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump wrote.

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them,” he added. “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!”

Trump first addressed Musk’s plans for the new-found “America Party” during a press gaggle Sunday afternoon before he boarded Air Force One.

“I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party,” Trump said, adding later: “So he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump signed the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' into law on Friday. ( AP )

Musk responded to Trump’s critique on his own social media platform, X, writing: “What the heck was the point of @DOGE if he’s just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion??”

It marks one of the latest acts of hostility between the once inseparable colleagues, Musk announced the new party on Saturday in response to the reconciliation package, of which he has been a vocal opponent.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it,” Musk wrote Saturday afternoon, referencing an earlier poll he conducted on X. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he added.

The pair have sparred over the contents of the bill for weeks, with the president claiming that the billionaire’s opposition stems from the removal of tax credits for customers who bought EVs.

“It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time,” Trump wrote in his post.. “I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning.”

Trump closed the post by referencing Musk’s former ally, Jared Isaacman, who was at one-point the president’s pick to lead NASA.

His nomination was withdrawn after what Trump called a “thorough review of previous associations.” While not specifying what those associations were, reports have suggested he had previously donated to the Democrats.

“Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before,” Trump continued.

“Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!”