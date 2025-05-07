Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed allegations that the Jeffrey Epstein files are missing, stating that the FBI is reviewing “tens of thousands” of videos featuring the disgraced financier with children.

Republican Rep. James Comer said on conservative commentator Benny Johnson’s show that he believes the Justice Department doesn’t have the Epstein files. “I hope they’re not shredding documents right now,” the Kentucky Congressman said.

Citing Comer’s remarks, a reporter asked Bondi on Wednesday morning whether the documents were “missing,” to which she said: “No, the FBI, they’re reviewing tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn.”

“The FBI is diligently going through that,” she continued, noting the large volume of files. She added: “There are hundreds of victims.”

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump committed to releasing the documents related to the disgraced financier, who was accused of sex trafficking of minors. Epstein died behind bars in 2019 awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

The attorney general’s update comes after questions have swirled in recent weeks over when the next batch of Epstein files would be released.

Pam Bondi says FBI is ‘diligently reviewing’ Epstein files after being asked whether they were missing ( AP )

Bondi released the “first phase” of declassified files on February 27. Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fielded a question about when the “bulk of the files” are expected to be released, to which she said she doesn’t have a “specific timeline.”

“I can assure you that the Attorney General and her team are working on this diligently,” Leavitt said, before calling Bondi a “bulldog.”

Last month, a reporter asked Trump when the public could expect to see the release of more documents. He said he wasn’t sure but that he’d speak to the attorney general for more information.

“I do know that we’ve done the RFK, the Kennedy, Martin Luther King is out there very shortly, so we’ll find out,” Trump added. “We’ve really announced we’re doing them in full transparency.”

The release of the first tranche of documents was met with some disappointment, even from Trump’s MAGA allies.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna raged on X: “THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

Far-right activist Laura Loomer also slammed: “There is one person who takes the blame for what happened today. It’s @PamBondi.” She wrote: “I think she should resign. She went on Fox News and said the files were on her desk. Then she went on Fox News last night and said we would have files today. She is a total liar.”

Bondi’s remarks also come weeks after one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide in Australia last week.

Her father later told journalist Piers Morgan that he believes “somebody got to her.”

“I believed everything she said,” Sky Roberts, her father, said. “She was my daughter.”

