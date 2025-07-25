Ghislaine Maxwell talked about ‘100 different people’ during DOJ’s Epstein interview, lawyer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was “asked about 100 different people” during her interview with the Department of Justice on Friday, her lawyer said.

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking at a federal prison in Florida, faced a second day of questioning from Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, about the Epstein case.

“Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half, she answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said Friday, outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

“She was asked about maybe about 100 different people. She answered questions about everybody and she didn't hold anything back.

“She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question. So we’re very proud of her.”

open image in gallery Top officials in the Justice Department asked Ghislaine Maxwell about more people potentially associated with the Epstein case ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

Blanche interviewed Maxwell about others who may have “committed crimes against victims.”

The Justice Department decided to question Maxwell as it continues to face backlash from its MAGA base for refusing to release more information in the so-called “Epstein Files”. Despite years of rumors about a so-called “client list” of high-profile individuals who participated in alleged crimes that Epstein committed, the DOJ and FBI released a memo earlier this month saying no such list existed and no further investigations were warranted.

During his brief press conference on Friday, Markus said Maxwell had been “treated unfairly” for the past five years and that his client had cooperated with the DOJ in its questioning, including by not asking for anything in return. He did however, hint that the president could offer a pardon.

“Listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way,” Markus said.

When asked about Maxwell’s questioning on Friday morning, President Trump tried to deflect attention away from the situation, encouraging people to “focus on how well the country is doing.”

Trump also said while he had the authority to pardon Maxwell he had not given it much consideration.

open image in gallery David Oscar Markus, Maxwell’s attorney said Friday his client has been treated ‘unfairly’ and had cooperated with the DOJ in its questioning ( AP )

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was investigated for conducting a years-long sex-trafficking scheme involving girls and women. Epstein died by suicide while in federal prison in 2019 before a trial could take place.

Many in Trump’s MAGA base had bolstered conspiracy theories about those involved with Epstein, including senior members of his administration including FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, before they took up their posts.

But their sudden reversal once in office disappointed and outraged some MAGA supporters who accused them of covering up information to protect those involved.

The president has attempted to divert attention away from the Epstein Files, an effort that has appeared to backfire.

In the weeks following the July 6 memo, a public spotlight has been cast on Trump’s former relationship with Epstein. The president previously said the two were friends for many years, but he has denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes. Trump has not been accused of any formal wrongdoing or charged with a crime.

open image in gallery Trump, on Friday, said while he had the authority to pardon Maxwell he hadn’t given it consideration ( Reuters )

Last week, a Wall Street Journal article reported that the president sent Epstein a lewd birthday card referencing “secrets.” The president denied sending any card and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal.

Reports from CNN and the Journal also claimed that Bondi alerted Trump, in early spring, that his name appeared in the Epstein Files. Being mentioned in the files does not suggest any wrongdoing, and hundreds of other people were also named.

The president denied to reporters earlier this month that his name was in the files. When asked if his name was in the files earlier this month, Trump claimed the Epstein Files were “made up” by former FBI director James Comey, former president Barack Obama, and former president Joe Biden.