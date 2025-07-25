Trump blasts Democrats over what he calls the ‘Epstein SCAM’ and ‘CON JOB’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A furious President Donald Trump has once again blasted “Radical Left Democrats” over the ongoing fallout of the so-called “Epstein files,” describing it as a “SCAM” and a “CON JOB.”

In a late-night post on Truth Social Thursday, the president fumed over what he claims is an attempt to “distract and obfuscate” from his administration’s first “GREAT six months of service to America ... the results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history.”

“[The Democrats] have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM,” Trump bellowed online.

“As things are revealed and, I hope will take place quickly, you will see that it is yet another Democrat CON JOB. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX. Everyone should see what is there, but people who are innocent should not be hurt. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has again blasted Democrats over what he called the ‘Epstein SCAM’ and ‘CON JOB’ ( AP )

The president has become increasingly frustrated in recent weeks at the persistence of the controversy, which is largely fueled by his own MAGA support base. Supporters have demanded total transparency on a so-called “client list” belonging to the late sex offender, which is alleged to contain the details of his associates.

Conspiracy theorists have long demanded its release, but now the Trump administration says there is no evidence any such list exists, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi having said in February the evidence was on her desk for review.

A number of MAGA acolytes were furious after the DOJ released a two-page memo claiming the alleged list did not exist and that Epstein had indeed died by suicide while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking in Manhattan.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had been told in May by Bondi that his name appeared in the Epstein Files “multiple times”. The president denied such claims to reporters earlier this month.

While Trump has not been accused of any formal wrongdoing or charged with any crime, his proximity to Epstein, someone he once called a friend, has heightened conspiracy theories that the government is withholding documents that could reveal embarrassing information about high-profile individuals.

open image in gallery In a late-night post on Truth Social Thursday, the president fumed over what he claims is an attempt to ‘distract and obfuscate’ from his administration’s first ‘GREAT six months of service to America’ ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

open image in gallery The president’s most recent outburst also comes after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein’s former girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida ( US Department of Justice )

Thursday’s post echoed a previous one made earlier this month, in which the president labelled the Epstein files controversy as a "hoax" and "bulls***," as well as criticizing members of his own party who called for more transparency.

"[T]hese Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It's all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates," he wrote.

"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker."

The president’s most recent outburst comes after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein’s former girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida earlier Friday.

The former British socialite’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, did not take questions following the meeting, but said Maxwell “never declined to answer” and did not invoke any privilege during the meeting. Prior to the meeting he said the team was looking forward to a “productive day.”

Blanche said he’s expecting to further question Maxwell on Friday.