Trump’s name ‘appears in Epstein files’, president told by DOJ according to bombshell report: Live updates
Three Republicans break with Trump to back Democrats in voting to subpoena the Justice Department for its Epstein files
The Department of Justice told Donald Trump that his name appears multiple times in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to multiple senior administration sources.
The sources told The Wall Street Journal that Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, informed the president during a May meeting at the White House that his name, as well as those of other high-profile figures, appeared in the Epstein files after they had sifted through a “truckload” of documents.
Following the Journal’s report, sources familiar with the exchange confirmed the account to both The New York Times and CNN.
Appearing in the files does not indicate that an individual has committed any wrongdoing, nor has Trump ever been accused of misconduct in connection with the Epstein case. The White House labeled the reports as “fake news.”
Meanwhile, a judge in Florida denied a DOJ request to release grand jury transcripts from the investigation into Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, undermining an effort by the Trump administration to extinguish the MAGA firestorm.
Just before the House went on recess, a subcommittee voted to subpoena the DOJ for the files. The motion passed in an eight-to-two vote, with three Republicans breaking from Trump.
Nancy Mace, meanwhile, says people 'deserve transparency'
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, another Republican who supported a committee vote to subpoena the Justice Department to release the so-called Jeffrey Epstein files, claimed that “people deserve transparency.”
“I’ve made it part of my life’s mission to protect women and kids, and I think that I’m ready to take this vote and move forward,” the conservative firebrand told CNN’s Manu Raju, adding: “The victims deserve justice and people deserve transparency.”
Republican explains why they broke from Trump to vote to subpoena the Epstein files
Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry voted with two other Republicans and five Democrats on a House subcommittee to subpoena the Justice Department for files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“I just think it’s important that the American people know what’s occurred,” Perry, of the House Oversight panel, told CNN’s Manu Raju when asked about his vote on Wednesday.
DOJ expected to meet Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell today
The Justice Department is expected to hold a meeting today with Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and associate of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
Maxwell was found guilty in December 2021 of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, among other charges, related to her role in a scheme to abuse minor girls with Epstein for a decade.
It follows U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announcing Tuesday that he had contacted Maxwell’s attorneys to pursue any potential new leads about the Epstein case.
Gabbard continues peddling Obama 'coup' conspiracy in White House
Donald Trump’s intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard took over the White House briefing room Wednesday to continue pressing her narrative about a “coup” supposedly launched by Barack Obama.
The latest conspiracy has been pressed by both Gabbard and President Donald Trump since the weekend as the administration returns to the “Russiagate” investigation as an apparent diversion while Trump is facing uproar from his base over his administration’s efforts to tamp down on speculation surrounding the death and crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile.
In early July, the Department of Justice and FBI declared in a joint statement that no “client list” detailing Epstein’s co-conspirators could be found within the DOJ’s files; the statement also reiterated the agencies’ conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.
Washington, D.C. Correspondent John Bowden has more:
White House trots out Tulsi Gabbard to push narrative of Obama ‘coup’ against Trump
Judge denies DOJ request to unseal Epstein Florida grand jury transcripts
Federal judges in New York and Florida on Wednesday rejected requests to unseal grand jury transcripts related to investigations into Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.
Last week, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche asked judges in Florida and New York to release transcripts from grand jury proceedings that resulted in indictments against Epstein and Maxwell, saying, “Transparency to the American public is of the utmost importance to this Administration.”
However, appeals from both the Trump administration and Maxwell were denied Wednesday by two separate judges. The evidence the Trump administration hoped to unseal, however, likely wouldn’t reveal much, according to experts, who say prosecutors try to provide just enough to get charges — not introduce an entire investigation.
Isabel Keane has the story:
Judge says law prohibits her from sharing grand jury records in Epstein Florida case
Republicans defy party lines and vote to subpoena the Epstein files
Just before the House went on recess, a subcommittee voted to subpoena the DOJ for the files. The motion passed in an eight-to-two vote, with three Republicans breaking from Trump.
Those included representatives Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Brian Jack of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
