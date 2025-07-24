Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Ghislaine Maxwell answered every question from DOJ officials, lawyer says

Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus briefly spoke to reporters after the disgraced British socialite was grilled during a meeting with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 24 July 2025 17:36 EDT
Comments
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, met with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche inside Tallahassee’s federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday. Her attorneys said she answered every question.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, met with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche inside Tallahassee’s federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday. Her attorneys said she answered every question. (Federal Bureau of Prisons)

Ghislaine Maxwell answered every single question put to her by Department of Justice officials, her attorney has said.

David Oscar Markus briefly spoke to reporters outside a Florida courthouse after the disgraced British socialite was grilled during a meeting with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday.

Markus did not take questions, but said Maxwell “never declined to answer” and did not invoke any privilege during the meeting. Prior to the meeting he said the team were looking forward to a “productive day.”

Blanche did not address media following the meeting.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, met with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche inside Tallahassee’s federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, met with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche inside Tallahassee’s federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday (Federal Bureau of Prisons)
David Oscar Markus, attorney for Maxwell, is joined by attorneys Leah Saffian and Melissa Madrigal, as he talks about the meeting their client had with Department of Justice officials at the Federal Courthouse in Tallahassee
David Oscar Markus, attorney for Maxwell, is joined by attorneys Leah Saffian and Melissa Madrigal, as he talks about the meeting their client had with Department of Justice officials at the Federal Courthouse in Tallahassee (REUTERS)
Recommended

Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, met with Blanche at the U.S. Attorney General’s office, which is located inside Tallahassee’s federal courthouse, in Florida.

Maxwell is currently being held at the Florida Correctional Institution-Tallahassee, where she is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a scheme to abuse minors.

Blanche had announced Tuesday that he had contacted Maxwell’s attorneys to pursue any potential new leads as Trump’s MAGA base continues to blast the administration over its handling of the so-called “Epstein Files.”

David Oscar Markus, an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, said the disgraced British socialite had answered all questions put to her by Blanche during the meeting Thursday
David Oscar Markus, an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, said the disgraced British socialite had answered all questions put to her by Blanche during the meeting Thursday (REUTERS)

But that announcement caused a stir among Democrats, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer writing on X: “Under no circumstances should anyone from Trump’s DOJ be allowed to privately interview Ghislaine Maxwell.

“The conflict of interest is glaring. It stinks of high corruption.”

Maxwell, 63, was sentenced to 20 years prison in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple girls with Epstein and is serving time at the federal prison. Her attorneys have taken an appeal of her conviction to the Supreme Court.

Maxwell, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple girls with Epstein and is serving time at the federal prison. Her attorneys have taken an appeal of her conviction to the Supreme Court
Maxwell, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple girls with Epstein and is serving time at the federal prison. Her attorneys have taken an appeal of her conviction to the Supreme Court (US District Court for the Southern District of New York)

Her meeting with Blanche comes after the Wall Street Journal reported President Donald Trump had been told in May by Attorney General Pam Bondi that his name appeared in the Epstein Files “multiple times”. The president denied such claims to reporters earlier this month.

Appearing in the files does not indicate an individual has committed any wrongdoing and Trump has not been accused of misconduct in connection with the Epstein case.

“This is another fake news story, just like the previous story by The Wall Street Journal,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told the outlet about the claims Trump was named in the files.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in