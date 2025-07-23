Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal judges in Florida and New York rejected requests to unseal grand jury transcripts related to investigations into Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. Judge Robin L. Rosenberg in West Palm Beach wrote in her ruling that the request to release the documents related to an investigation into Epstein from 2005 to 2007 did not meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under federal law that could make them public.

Meanwhile, District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in the Southern District of New York

The rejection comes about a week after the Justice Department asked the judge to release the records, likely in a move to appease the MAGA base of President Donald Trump, many of whom believe the US government has not been transparent with their investigation’s findings.

While Trump ran on the promise that more information would be released about Epstein, he has since reversed course, with Attorney General Pam Bondi releasing a joint memo with the FBI indicating there would be no more information shared about Epstein’s conviction.

In 2008, Epstein made a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida that would let him avoid more serious federal charges and instead plead guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He later died by suicide in Manhattan federal court while awaiting trial.

After news of the rejection was made public Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters she would “let the president speak to whether he wants to see an appeal.”

With reporting from the Associated Press.

This is a breaking news story check back for updates...