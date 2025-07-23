Judges deny releasing Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury transcripts from cases in New York and Florida
The move comes as the Trump administration faces growing criticism over the Epstein investigations.
Federal judges in Florida and New York rejected requests to unseal grand jury transcripts related to investigations into Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.
U.S. Judge Robin L. Rosenberg in West Palm Beach wrote in her ruling that the request to release the documents related to an investigation into Epstein from 2005 to 2007 did not meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under federal law that could make them public.
Meanwhile, District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in the Southern District of New York
The rejection comes about a week after the Justice Department asked the judge to release the records, likely in a move to appease the MAGA base of President Donald Trump, many of whom believe the US government has not been transparent with their investigation’s findings.
While Trump ran on the promise that more information would be released about Epstein, he has since reversed course, with Attorney General Pam Bondi releasing a joint memo with the FBI indicating there would be no more information shared about Epstein’s conviction.
In 2008, Epstein made a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida that would let him avoid more serious federal charges and instead plead guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution.
Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He later died by suicide in Manhattan federal court while awaiting trial.
After news of the rejection was made public Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters she would “let the president speak to whether he wants to see an appeal.”
With reporting from the Associated Press.
This is a breaking news story check back for updates...
