Trump rages over newly surfaced photos of Epstein at president’s second wedding: Live
President Donald Trump was also filmed ‘laughing and chatting’ with Epstein at a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York
Newly uncovered photos and footage cast fresh light on Donald Trump’s past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
At least two black and White photos unearthed by CNN confirm, for the first time, that Epstein attended the president’s second wedding in December 1993 to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel in New York. A third photograph taken two months earlier shows the pair together during the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York.
The outlet also broadcast footage from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret runway event in New York, showing Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, “laughing and chatting” to Epstein. Both the photos and video predate any of Epstein’s known legal issues.
Asked about the photos in a call with CNN Tuesday, Trump said, “You’ve got to be kidding me” before lashing out at the “fake news” organization and hanging up.
The report comes as the president attempted to brush off “nonsense” claims surrounding the convicted sex offender’s case and peddled a conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama manufactured the Russia investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.
The Epstein List: The names revealed before Trump and Bondi said there was nothing to see
President Donald Trump has found himself at the center of a MAGA firestorm over the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which the Republican pledged to release on the 2024 campaign trail.
Now, after weeks of unrelenting uproar over the Justice Department’s announcement that there was no evidence Epstein had a “client list,” and no further documents in the sex offender’s case would be released, Trump has instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce select grand jury testimony in the case.
The names in the court documents released last year, which include Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, were part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, against the sex offender’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
While judges, court staff, and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that do appear in the legal records connected to Epstein:
The Epstein List: Names revealed before Trump and Bondi said there was nothing to see
Maxwell is the 'Rosetta Stone of Epstein info,' financier's former lawyer says
Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz labeled Ghislaine Maxwell the “Rosetta Stone” of information about the disgraced financier.
The Department of Justice reached out to Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and confidant, for a meeting as the Trump administration faces backlash over its handling of Epstein’s case.
“She knows everything,” Dershowitz told the New York Post of Maxwell. “Not just about the perpetrators but the victims. And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators.”
Dershowitz predicted that Maxwell is “going to make a deal” with authorities during a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in “the coming days.”
House grinds to a halt over Epstein files
House Republicans have brought legislative business to a near-standstill after the Rules Committee recessed earlier this week amid a heated bipartisan clash over the release of the so-called Epstein files.
Democrats threatened to force a vote on the issue, derailing planned floor action for the week and throwing House Republicans into disarray.
The House will adjourn today, a day earlier than expected, at the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson for its five-week recess from Washington.
The House floor won’t see a move to release the files until at least September, if ever.
House panel votes to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell over Epstein files
The House Oversight Committee approved a subpoena for Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend of pedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, by voice vote on Tuesday.
Lawmakers voted to compel Maxwell’s testimony before the committee as the issue of whether a so-called “client list” of Epstein’s co-conspirators exists continues to consume Washington and much of American political discourse across X, Truth Social and other social platforms.
In the House of Representatives, the investigation provoked a rare moment of unity between some of Donald Trump’s closest supporters in the GOP, some of his strongest critics on the left, and even a Republican representative who has become one of the biggest thorns in the president’s side.
John Bowden has more:
House panel votes to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell over Epstein files
Trump rages over newly surfaced Epstein wedding photos
Donald Trump has lashed out at CNN after they unearthed photos and footage of the president with Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Trump said in a phone call with the outlet, before branding it a “fake news” organization and hanging up.
At least two black and White photos confirm, for the first time, that Epstein attended the president’s December 1993 wedding to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
A third photograph taken two months earlier shows the pair together during the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York.
The outlet also broadcast footage from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret runway event in New York, showing Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, “laughing and chatting” to Epstein. Both the photos and video predate any of Epstein’s known legal issues.
Obama's office issues rare response to 'bizarre allegations' from Trump
After President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of treason, branding him the “ringleader” of the Russia investigation, Obama’s office issued a rare response, calling the “bizarre allegations” both “ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”
Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said: “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one.”
Rodenbush noted that multiple investigations, including a bipartisan examination by the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirmed Russia had meddled in the 2016 election. That committee was led by then Senator Marco Rubio, now Trump’s Secretary of State.
Here’s the statement in full:
Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.
Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.
Trump labels Epstein files probe 'witch hunt' as he spirals over ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ in Oval Office rant
John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.:
Donald Trump hastily changed the subject to his years-long bid to seek revenge against Barack Obama as he was questioned about the Jeffrey Epstein files during a meeting Monday with the president of the Philippines at the White House.
The U.S. president accused his predecessor of “sedacious [sic]” behavior and ranted about an imaginary “coup” after Ed O’Keefe of CBS News asked him about the Justice Department reaching out to attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell to request a new interview about Epstein and the sex trafficking ring for which her involvement earned the socialite a 20-year prison sentence in 2022.
Continue reading...
‘Witch Hunt’: Trump’s label for Epstein files probe as he spirals in Oval Office rant
In depth: Trump law to COST millions their healthcare and add $3T in debt while rich see tax CUTS
President Donald Trump’s signature law will simultaneously cause 10 million people to lose their healthcare while at the same time causing the nation’s deficit to skyrocket, due to the fact it also includes massive tax cuts for the wealthy, a new analysis has found.
Eric Garcia takes a close look at what is to come...
Trump’s signature bill adds $3.4 trillion to deficit, leaves 10M without healthcare
ICYMI: Trump claims he never ‘wrote a picture'... turns out that's not true
When Donald Trump pushed back against a report alleging he drew a “bawdy” sketch to celebrate convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, the president insisted he doesn’t draw pictures.
“I never wrote a picture in my life,” he said in an awkwardly phrased rebuttal to the Wall Street Journal last week, vehemently denying having anything to do with the birthday card. In a later Truth Social tirade he doubled down on the statement and bluntly declared: “I don’t draw pictures.”
Despite the president’s claims, multiple sketches by Trump have been made public over the years.
James Liddell reports.
Trump claims he never ‘wrote a picture.’ His claim has now been exposed
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary insists ‘nobody gives a poop’ about Epstein
Seemingly running cover for the Trump administration, which continues to face demands from MAGA supporters to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary declared on Monday night that “nobody gives a poop” about the deceased sex offender.
When confronted with poll numbers that found a vast majority of Republicans want all the documents related to the Epstein case to be published, the pro-Trump businessman and self-described “Mr. Wonderful” doubled down while continuing to shrug off the controversy.
Justin Baragona has the story.
