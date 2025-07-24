Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Representative Ro Khanna has vowed to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s “birthday book” after a “bombshell revelation” of its whereabouts.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the book contains a “bawdy” letter and drawing scrawled by Donald Trump for Epstein’s 50th birthday, though its location had been unclear.

In response to the report, the president filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and its owners, including Rupert Murdoch.

Just before Khanna, a Democrat, appeared on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Wednesday evening, attorney Bradley Edwards, who represented over 200 Epstein victims, claimed that the book is in the possession of the sex offender’s estate.

Edwards claimed that “multiple” victims of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell knew of the birthday book, and said its existence “is an absolute fact.”

The attorney said the executors of Epstein’s estate, whom he claims to know personally, would likely comply if Congress issued a subpoena for the documents.

open image in gallery Attorney Bradley Edwards, who has represented dozens of Epstein victims, claimed the 'birthday book' is being held by the financier estate ( MSNBC/The Last Word )

“That was a bombshell revelation by Bradley Edwards,” Khanna told host Lawrence O’Donnell. “It is a revelation to me that he said that the birthday book is with private lawyers in the Epstein estate.”

“I think we can easily move forward on this subpoena of this birthday book, which could really advance this case,” he added.

The lawmaker added that the guidance is helpful for the committee because “we can’t trust the Trump Justice Department” to cooperate in releasing the files.

Earlier Wednesday, a House Oversight subcommittee voted 8-2 to subpoena the DOJ for files related to Epstein as pressure mounted this week, leading to Speaker Mike Johnson calling a summer recess.

GOP Representatives Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Brian Jack of Georgia, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania defied party lines to vote with the Democrats.

“That’s a hard thing to do,” Khanna said of the decision. “What’s not hard to do is subpoena private attorneys and a private estate and to get compliance.”

Khanna said he hopes the subpoena will help determine the veracity of the Journal’s reporting and reveal whether there are additional letters or correspondence between Trump and Epstein.

The congressman, who said he also plans to invite Edwards to meet with the House committee, added it may also shine a light on whether hundreds of other people who have been implicated in sex trafficking are in the book.

open image in gallery Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna says he will push a House Oversight subcommittee to subpoena Epstein's alleged 'birthday book' ( MSNBC/The Last Word )

The Journal’s report last week shed light on the relationship between Trump and Epstein, whose death and ties to the president remain at the center of a growing feud between his allies and right-wing figures demanding more transparency in the case.

The letter allegedly bears Trump’s name and contains several lines of typewritten text framed by a drawing of a naked woman. It is reportedly punctuated by the president’s signature as a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.

“Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter is reported to conclude. Trump denies his involvement in the letter and drawing.

The push to subpoena the birthday book comes ahead of a senior Justice Department official's expected meeting with Maxwell on Thursday in Tallahassee, Florida, sources told ABC News.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche teed up the Maxwell visit earlier this week, stating a meeting would occur “in the coming days” to obtain additional information concerning the case.