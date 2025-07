The Epstein List: Full list of names revealed in unsealed court records

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After years of peddling conspiracy theories about the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump is now attempting to shift focus away from the case and his relationship with the convicted sex offender.

The Trump administration continues to face backlash after a Department of Justice and FBI memo released last week stated that there was no evidence that the disgraced financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities and was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex, had a “client list.”

Trump has since accused his Democratic predecessors and officials from prior administrations of fabricating documents related to the case.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, have privately expressed frustration with the DOJ’s handling of the case, sources told CNN.

On Wednesday, Trump even turned on his MAGA base, branding his “PAST” supporters “weaklings” for buying into what he called the Democrats’ “bulls***” narrative.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi and Donald are facing backlash over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files ( REUTERS )

The renewed focus on Epstein stems, in part, from Attorney General Pam Bondi's promise earlier this year that the public would receive “the full” unredacted files after the highly anticipated “first phase” release in February.

The nation’s top law enforcement officer publicly released about 200 pages of files, including a series of flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, a partly redacted “contacts list,” and a fully blacked-out list of “masseuses.”

MAGA fumed when the files contained no major new allegations about the convicted sex offender or his associates.

Much of the material released earlier this year was previously published during the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend and close confidant, two years after the disgraced financier died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges of trafficking teenage girls.

Over the years, thousands of pages of records have been released through lawsuits, Epstein’s criminal dockets, public disclosures, and Freedom of Information Act requests.

In January 2024, a court unsealed nearly 1,000 pages of documents collected as evidence in a lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 26 at her home in Neergabby, Australia, against Maxwell.

open image in gallery Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein socialised with royalty and celebrities and was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex ( AP )

Among more than 100 people mentioned in those documents were Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton.

Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell

While judges, court staff, and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that do appear in the legal records connected to Epstein:

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection with Epstein’s activities

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III

Bill Clinton, former US president

Donald Trump, businessman and U.S. president

Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton, US secretary of state under Barack Obama, and US presidential candidate

David Copperfield, American stage magician

John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist, who investigated Epstein

Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and film producer famous for his roles in Titanic and Inception

Al Gore, former US vice president under Bill Clinton

Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group

Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister

Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop”

Marvin Minsky, artificial intelligence pioneer

Kevin Spacey, actor known for his roles in Se7en and House of Cards, was found not guilty of sexual assault in 2023

George Lucas, American film director and creator of the Star Wars saga

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial

Cate Blanchett, Australian actor who starred in The Lord of the Rings and Tár

Naomi Campbell, British model

Heidi Klum, German-US model

Sharon Churcher, British journalist

Bruce Willis, actor famous for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense

Sir Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones

Bianca Jagger, activist and wife of The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico

Cameron Diaz, actor who starred in Shrek and There’s Something About Mary

Chris Rock, comedian and actor who starred in Beverly Hills Cop II

Ralph Fiennes, actor who starred in the Grand Budapest Hotel

Alec Baldwin, actor who starred in Pearl Harbor

Courtney Love, guitarist, songwriter, actress who was married Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain

Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly Friends with Epstein

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein

Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew

Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist

James Michael Austrich

Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife, working at Epstein’s home in Florida

Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein’s Palm Beach house manager

Bella Klein or Klen (documents differ), a former accountant in Epstein’s New York office

Leslie or Lesley Groff (documents differ), Epstein’s former secretary, who was named as a co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal but reportedly will not be charged

Victoria Bean

Rebecca Boylan

Dana Burns

Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker

Daniel Estes

Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault

Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer’s sister, who also accused Epstein of sexual assault

Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape

Louis Freeh, former FBI director

Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler

Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Mr Clinton to cut ties with Epstein

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre

Crystal Figueroa, sister of Anthony Figueroa, who dated Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s

Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Roberts’ former boyfriend

Eric Gany

Meg Garvin, represented Virginia Giuffre

Sheridan Gibson-Butte,

Ross Gow, Maxwell’s press agent

Fred Graff

Robert Giuffre

Philip Guderyon

Alexandra Hall

Joanna Harrison

Shannon Harrison

Victoria Hazel

Brittany Henderson

Brett Jaffe

Forest Jones

Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Carol Kess

Dr Steven Olson

Stephen Kaufmann

Wendy Leigh, author

Peter Listerman

Tom Lyons

Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Bob Meister

Jamie Melanson

Donald Morrell

David Mullen

David Norr

Joe Pagano

May Paluga

Stanley Pottinger

Detective Joe Recarey, former Palm Beach police officer who investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein’s alleged friend Glenn Dubin

Sky Roberts

Kimblerley Roberts

Lynn Roberts

Haley Robson, named as a “teen recruiter” for Epstein in police documents

Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein

Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein’s Florida home

Scott Rothinson

Forest Sawyer

Dough Schoetlle,investigator

Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast

Cecilia Stein

Marianne Strong

Mark Tafoya

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant

Brent Tindall

Kevin Thompson

Ed Tuttle

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein

Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner

Cresenda Valdes

Emma Vaghan

Anthony Valladares

Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist

Maritza Vazquez

Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and author who claims she was blocked from covering Epstein’s misdeeds while working at Vanity Fair

Jarred Weisfield

Sharon White

Courtney Wild

Daniel Wilson

Mark Zeff, New York decorator

Kelly Spamm, unknown person listed as flying on Epstein’s private jet

Alexandra Dixon, unknown person listed in Epstein’s ‘little black book’

Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former household manager, jailed in 2012 for hiding and trying to sell Epstein’s ‘black book’

Ricardo Legorreta, Mexican designer listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet

Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre, included on a list of all her previous medical providers requested by Maxwell’s defence team

Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre