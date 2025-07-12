Democrat demands Trump ‘come clean’ on Epstein files as FBI’s Bongino and Patel mull quitting after Bondi blowup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said he will urge House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy Director Dan Bongino for questioning on the Jeffrey Epstein files as the two top G-men reportedly prepare to resign.

The Trump administration faced a storm of backlash this week after a DOJ memo revealed the late sex offender had no secret client list, contradicting Bondi’s February claim that it was “sitting on my desk.”

Bondi also reaffirmed that Epstein’s 2019 death was a suicide by strangulation despite conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise. That upset many MAGA Trump supporters who expected major revelations based on earlier official statements.

Jen Psaki, the host of The Briefing on MSNBC, asked Raskin on Friday why he thinks Bondi “is holding back.”

“[M]any of these people have gestured at the existence of a client list, so this is a vast public perception now without regard to ideological lines,” Raskin said.

open image in gallery The Trump administration faced a storm of backlash this week after a DOJ memo revealed the late sex offender (pictured with Trump) had no secret client list. ( NBC News )

“People believe that the client list is out there. And look, this guy was a real child sex offender, and they ran a child sex ring,” Raskin continued.

“So, we know that MAGA took that ball and ran all the way down the field with it, and they’re alleging satanic child sex rings and so on. That has done huge damage to America’s political and civic culture.”

Raskin also questioned why President Donald Trump hasn’t released the list despite demanding transparency, suggesting the president may be implicated, protecting others, or using the information as leverage. He feels it’s now best “for everybody to come clean.”

“I’m gonna be asking Chairman Jordan to call for a hearing where we subpoena the attorney general and Dan Bongino and Kash Patel to come in and tell us everything that we know because this thing is really spinning out of control at this point,” he said.

“And there’s one way to put it to rest, which is to come clean, as President Trump promised he would during the campaign.”

Bongino took the day off from work on Friday, Axios reports, and a source close to Bongino said "he ain't coming back."

However, a White House spokesperson called the resignation rumors “baseless.”

Spokesperson Harrison Fields told The Independent Saturday, “President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims. This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Bongino, Patel, and Bondi for comment.

Also Friday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins told Anderson Cooper on AC360 that the endgame could boil down to who Trump supports more.

“We have heard that Kash Patel is outright threatening to resign. I think he’s sympathetic to Dan Bongino, who is his number two, and they work very closely together. There’s just a wall that separates their offices,” she said.

open image in gallery In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that the Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk.” ( Getty Images )

Collins added that Trump ally and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is pushing for Bondi’s removal, but said it appears unlikely to happen.

“What it shows, Anderson, is that this is all kind of their own making, because Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and Pam Bondi were three of the officials who pushed a lot of the information when it came to Jeffrey Epstein,” Collins said.

“And so officials inside the White House are very frustrated because they feel like this news cycle is only getting worse for them. It is not from people that they can easily dismiss or say it’s the media or Democrats. It is their own base that is so furious and so angry over how they’ve handled this. And the question is how they get out of it.”

Earlier this week, Trump dismissed renewed interest in Epstein, criticizing a reporter for asking about the DOJ announcing there is no “client list.”

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”