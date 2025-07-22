Trump administration delves into MAGA distractions in deviation from the so-called Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and his administration have been delving into distractions for their Make America Great Again base in deviation from its handling of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of dozens of minor girls. His life and death have been the center of conspiracy theories, notably among Trump’s base, as the feds have been tight-lipped about the evidence collected.

The Trump administration has been facing backlash after the Justice Department and FBI said in a memo released earlier this month there was no client list of Epstein’s associates who may have partaken in his crimes and Epstein did indeed die by suicide.

open image in gallery When asked in a new poll if the government should release all documents relating to the Epstein case 79 percent of respondents said it should ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump announced last week he had requested Attorney General Pam Bondi to release certain Epstein files, “subject to court approval.”

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump and his administration have instead worked to focus on other issues, from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination to the names of Washington and Cleveland sports teams, to one of his Democratic foes, former President Barack Obama.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

On Sunday, Trump took to social media to attack Senator Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, Samantha Power, former administrator of the U.S.A.I.D., and he also posted a bizarre AI-generated video of Obama being arrested and thrown in jail.

Regarding the fake Obama video he posted, Trump appeared to have been referring to comments made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures Obama had orchestrated a “years-long coup” to keep Trump from the White House.

open image in gallery Trump and his administration have been focusing on issues away from Epstein, from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination to the names of Washington and Cleveland sports teams ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

On Friday, Gabbard announced she was referring Obama administration officials, including ex-FBI Director James Comey, to the Justice Department for prosecution over allegations they had “manufactured” intelligence to substantiate the idea that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump won the election over Clinton and became president in 2017.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, rebuked Gabbard’s claims.

“It’s a day that ends with ‘y’ and Donald Trump desperately wants to change the subject, so Director Gabbard is rehashing decade-old false claims about the Obama Administration,” Himes said in a statement Monday. Himes said every “legitimate” probe into the matter found “no evidence of politicization and endorsed the findings of the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment.”

Trump has also called for the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Guardians to revert their names to the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians, respectively.

He even went as far as to threaten the Commanders’ new Washington, D.C. stadium deal, writing on Truth Social Sunday: "I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington.”

On Monday, the Trump administration released more than 230,000 pages of federal documents related to Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 assassination.

Former Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who has been critical of Trump, called out the irony.

“Trump releases MLK Jr files…. Didn’t limit it to ‘pertinent’ and ‘grand jury.’ So do the same for Epstein,” he wrote on X late Monday.

open image in gallery Epstein died in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges related to the sexual abuse of dozens of minor girls ( REUTERS )

Also on Monday, the Justice Department announced it honored Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley's request for information related to the FBI’s handling of its probe into Clinton’s emails.

The FBI had investigated Clinton’s use of a private email server for official communications during her time as secretary of state under Obama. No charges were filed against Clinton.

House Democrats have also criticized their Republican colleagues for blocking efforts to force the release of the Epstein files.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told progressive political YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella Monday, “For years Republicans promised to release the Epstein files…now they have the opportunity…and they refuse to do so,” adding, “I have a simple question for the Speaker and Republican leaders and members of the House of Representatives on the GOP side: What are you hiding from the American People?"

open image in gallery The Trump administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, has been facing backlash after the Justice Department and FBI said there was no client list of Epstein’s associates ( AFP via Getty Images )

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, wrote on X late Monday, “Ummm so let me get this straight: Republicans have ground Congress to a halt and are considering adjourning the entire House for 6 weeks to avoid releasing the info they have on Epstein? What is going on here?”

She was responding to an X post from Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill, in which she wrote, citing unnamed sources, the House Rules Committee will likely not meet at all this week amid the Epstein drama and other issues. Congress will recess for August.

Hill said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, “confirms to me it’s ‘not likely’ Rules return - meaning House would leave without advancing immigration and several other bills.”

Most Americans think the Trump administration is covering up evidence in the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s federal case, according to a new poll.

A poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov from July 11 to 14 found 67 percent of Americans believe the government is hiding evidence related to the late financier. Only 8 percent of respondents believe the government is not covering up evidence about Epstein, while 25 percent are unsure.

When asked if the government should release all documents relating to the feds’ Epstein case, 79 percent of respondents said it should. Only 5 percent said the government shouldn’t release the files, and 17 percent were unsure.