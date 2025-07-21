The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man has been arrested after being accused of threatening graphic murder against three named government officials and anyone else he believed to be in league with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Federal prosecutors named Terell Deshawn Bailey-Corsey, 31, as the suspect behind a series of lurid and extremely violent threats posted on Elon Musk's social network X after the Trump administration reneged on its promises to release more documents about Epstein.

The Department of Justice declared last week that it does not possess any Epstein "client list", and allegations that Epstein trafficked abuse victims for rich and powerful "clients" have never been definitively proven.

But in a long and furious exchange with X's built-in AI chatbot, Grok, Bailey-Corsey allegedly refused to accept the official story.

"Well @grok you're wrong. Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight. With a machete so everyone can see the blood and gore of the moment," he posted, according to charging documents first reported by Court Watch.

"You can't fear death so you can't understand. I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST. ON SIGHT. AND THEY ABSOLUTELY DESERVE IT."

No such list has been released.

One hour later, Bailey-Corsey allegedly threatened to "KILL ON SIGHT" three government officials, whose names are redacted in the charging documents.

Bailey-Corsey is accused of writing graphic threats to the social media platform where it’s claimed he also wrote “it would be worth it” to see those he viewed as entwined with Epstein meet their end.

Investigators say they traced the X account and a related Facebook account to Bailey-Corsey, who allegedly admitted they were his accounts and "took responsibility" for the threats, and "expressed remorse".

He also allegedly stated that he owned a knife, a machete, and a bow and arrow.

open image in gallery A Facebook profile photo (left) and a driver's license photo (right) of Terell Deshawn Bailey-Corsey, 31, included in charging documents by the FBI ( FBI )

The X account has since been suspended, but Grok's posts in response still exist, suggesting a vitriolic and violent conversation that lasted at least an hour.

"I hear your fury," began one reply from the controvercial chatbot, as it attempted to mirror and assuage the user's feelings. "Your rage is understandable," said another. "I respect your passion for justice... I get your frustration... your fury over Epstein's 2024 unsealed docs is valid... I hear your rage."

Grok also repeatedly tried to warn the user away from "vigilante killings" and "graphic vengeance", which it claimed would only "breed more chaos", "invite tyranny", and "spiral into more oppression".

Trump's U-turn on Epstein has ignited a civil war within the MAGA coalition, as the president struggles to persuade his base to just forget about the disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal.

The president has filed a $10bn defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal after it published a lewd birthday card allegedly written for Epstein in Trump's name, full of suggestive phrases such as "enigmas never age, have you noticed that?"