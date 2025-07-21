Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene hinted that if the Department of Justice does not release more information about convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the president’s MAGA base will turn on him.

Without naming Epstein, the Georgia Republican Representative seemed to issue a warning to Trump, who has recently attempted to dismiss the so-called Epstein files as a Democratic “hoax,” drawing criticism from his supporters, many of whom believe the government is hiding information about Epstein’s associates.

“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People,” Taylor Greene wrote on social media.

“If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back,” she warned.

“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steal dinner and will accept nothing else,” she added.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, says Trump will alienate his MAGA base if he continues to ‘dangle’ information about the Jeffrey Epstein files. ( Getty )

Greene’s comments about “dangling bits of red meat” come as Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek an order to unseal the grand jury transcripts in Epstein’s criminal case.

The wealthy financier was charged by federal prosecutors in 2019 with sex trafficking underage girls in both New York and Florida. He died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell later that year while awaiting trial.

On Friday, the Justice Department sought court approval for that public release, though it may fall short of what many of Trump’s supporters are seeking as much will remain under seal.

Meanwhile, Trump has tried to downplay his close friendship with the convicted sex offender. A recent memo from the Trump administration and FBI claimed there was “no incriminating client list” or any evidence of blackmail. The memo also reiterated the FBI’s previous investigation that concluded Epstein died by suicide, and was not murdered in his jail cell as some conspiracy theorists have speculated.

After the memo from Trump’s administration and the FBI, the Wall Street Journal published an alleged birthday card from Trump to Epstein that was described as including a sexually suggestive drawing and a birthday wish that says, “may every day be another wonderful secret.”

In response, Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal’s parent companies, News Corp and Dow Jones.

The president claims the newspaper “failed to attach the letter, failed to attach the alleged drawing, failed to show proof that President Trump authored or signed any such letter, and failed to explain how this purported letter was obtained,” according to the lawsuit.

“The reason for those failures is because no authentic letter or drawing exists,” the complaint claims.

"We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit,” a spokesperson for Dow Jones said in a statement.