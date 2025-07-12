Trump rips MAGA ‘boys’ and ‘gals’ in epic Epstein-gate rant: ‘Let Pam Bondi do her job’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to defend his Attorney General Pam Bondi after major figures within the MAGA movement attacked her following the decision not to release the Epstein files.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!”

The president went on to urge his supporters to unify, saying he doesn’t “like what’s happening.”

“We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” said Trump.

Both FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have reportedly considered leaving the administration over the Epstein files. Meanwhile, Trump ally and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has been pushing for Bondi’s removal. Bongino didn’t turn up for work on Friday, according to an Axios report.

open image in gallery “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" Trump asked a reporter on July 8 after they asked about the DOJ's "no client list" reveal ( Getty Images )

Loomer posted on X later on Saturday: “People make their own choices and decisions, but mark my word, the lack of actual results at the DOJ and lack of transparency that translates into incompetence will cost the GOP House and Senate seats. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

The Trump administration faced significant backlash this week after a Department of Justice memo stated that Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, had no secret client list, going against Bondi’s claim in February that it was “sitting on my desk.”

In the face of conspiracy theories, Bondi also reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide by strangulation, upsetting top MAGA supporters who had expected that major revelations would be made.

More than a month ago, as the feud between Trump and billionaire and former DOGE head Elon Musk spilled into public view, Musk claimed that the president appears in the Epstein files — redacted court documents that reveal the names of his alleged associates and victims. Epstein died after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

On Friday, former first-term Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon appeared at a MAGA youth event where attendees said Trump “has become the deep state” because he is “covering up for pedophiles.”

Trump asked Saturday why any publicity would be given to what he claimed was files authored by former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State and his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and “the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more?”

open image in gallery FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino was missing from work Friday after an argument with Attorney General Pam Bondi, a new report reveals ( Getty Images )

The president, who presented no evidence for his claims, said that “they created the Epstein files” as well as the “FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier.”

“Now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands,” he added, asking why “these radical left lunatics” didn’t release files.

“If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?” he asked, before going on to call on Patel and the FBI to instead focus on several issues important to the president, such as the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” he wrote.

“One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about,” he said.