Trump’s name on Epstein birthday book contributor list, report says, as new message emerges: Live
The book is believed to contain a ‘bawdy’ card that President Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein’s 50th birthday
Donald Trump’s name reportedly appears on the contributor list for Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book, a new report states.
Trump was listed among dozens of Epstein’s high-profile acquaintances who were asked to contribute birthday messages for the disgraced financier’s 50th birthday in 2003, according to The New York Times.
The president sued The Wall Street Journal last week after it reported that the book contained a "bawdy" birthday card from Trump with a cryptic message about a "wonderful secret" along with a drawing of a naked woman with a squigly "Donald" mimicking pubic hair. Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture.
The Times also reviewed an introductory letter to the book, allegedly handwritten by Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate preparing to be interviewed for a second consecutive day by Justice Department officials from a federal prison in Florida.
Maxwell wrote that the idea of the book was “to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places, people and different events.”
The newspaper said it uncovered another note from Trump to Epstein in a copy of his 1997 book Trump: The Art of the Comeback, reading: “To Jeff — You are the greatest!”
Deputy AG to meet with Maxwell again today
Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is expected to meet Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell today in Tallahassee, Florida, after interviewing her yesterday.
In an X post Thursday night, Blanche confirmed that he met with Maxwell and “will continue my interview of her tomorrow.”
“The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time,” he added.
Reflecting on Thursday's encounter, Maxwell’s lawyer David Oscar Markus told Reuters that, “We had a very productive day today.”
Markus refused to comment on the details of the meeting.
Blanche and his entourage, including acting Associate Deputy Attorney General Diego Pestana, were captured by ABC News entering the U.S. attorney's office, located in the federal courthouse.
Trump 'wrote gushing note to Epstein' in The Art of the Comeback: report
Along with the reporting that Donlad Trump’s name appeared in the contributor list for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book, The New York Times alleged they found a gushing new note from the president to the financier.
The newspaper said it uncovered another note from Trump to Epstein in a copy of his 1997 book Trump: The Art of the Comeback.
“To Jeff — You are the greatest!,” it read, The Times reported.
Trump prepares to fly to Scotland for golfing weekend
Donald Trump will land in Scotland on Friday as he begins his five-day private trip to the country.
The president is expected to arrive at Prestwick Airport in the evening, before heading over to his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.
He is then expected to head over to his Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire before opening up a new course dedicated to his Scottish mother, who grew up on the Isle of Lewis. He will leave the country at some point on Tuesday.
His presence will result in a significant operation from Police Scotland and thousands of officers, who are expected to deal with mass protests around his golf courses and major Scottish cities.
Craig Meighan has more:
Ghislaine Maxwell birthday book message emerges: report
The New York Times also reviewed an introductory letter to the book, handwritten by Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate being interviewed by Justice Department officials from a federal prison in Florida.
Maxwell wrote that the idea of the book was “to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places, people and different events.”
It continued: “Some of the letters will definitely achieve their intended goal — some well … you will have to read them to see for yourself. I know you will enjoy looking through the book, and I hope you will derive as much pleasure looking through it as I did putting it together for you.”
The Epstein List: Who's in the files?
President Donald Trump has found himself at the center of a MAGA firestorm over the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which the Republican pledged to release on the 2024 campaign trail.
Now, after weeks of unrelenting uproar over the Justice Department’s announcement that there was no evidence Epstein had a “client list,” and no further documents in the sex offender’s case would be released, Trump has instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce select grand jury testimony in the case.
The names in the court documents released last year, which include Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, were part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, against the sex offender’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Who else is listed in the documents connected to the case?
Trump’s name 'appears on Epstein birthday book contributor list'
