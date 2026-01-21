Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to sit for deposition with Congress next month
House lawmakers issue subpoena, but can’t force Maxwell to drop Fifth Amendment protections
Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime girlfriend and accomplice of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, will sit for a congressional deposition next month.
Politico first reported on Wednesday that Maxwell would comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, which has been leading the investigation into the federal government’s handling of the investigations into Epstein. She’ll appear virtually, and her attorneys have said previously that Maxwell will plead the fifth to avoid the lawmakers’ questions.
House lawmakers can’t compel Maxwell to drop her Fifth Amendment protections and Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, is seeking a clemency deal from the Trump administration. Congress can’t grant her that pardon, and the Oversight committee has ruled out granting her immunity for her testimony.
Epstein died in a Manhattan detention facility in 2019. He was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in a “sweetheart” plea deal in 2008, and was under a second criminal investigation for sex trafficking of minors when he died in federal custody.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
