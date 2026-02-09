Strictly’s Dianne Buswell and partner Joe Sugg have given fans a glimpse at their baby boy’s new nursery as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

In an Instagram montage posted to Rusted Root’s “Send Me On My Way” on Sunday (8 February), the pair paint the room green, install duck wallpaper and fit a cot and shelves.

After hanging up finishing touches such as toys, paintings, and rackets on the wall, the couple can be seen embracing in the newly decorated room.

Sugg said his favourite thing about the nursery was the bookshelf, as it was made by his grandfather.

“He would have been well chuffed to see that on the wall,” he wrote.