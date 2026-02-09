Ruth Langsford made a rare relationship comment during Monday's (9 February) episode of Loose Women.

The broadcaster, who announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in 2024 after more than 20 years together, admitted that she would be "anxious about a new partner" as the panel debated whether intimacy is more daunting in later life.

The discussion was inspired by a Bridgerton storyline from the new series of the hit Netflix show, which explores Lady Violet Bridgerton's anxiety about being with a new partner.