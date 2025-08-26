Helicopter crashes into lake while collecting water to battle French wildfires

A firefighting helicopter crashed into a lake as it attempted to retrieve water to battle wildfires in France.

Eyewitness footage captured on Monday (25 August) shows the chopper descending on the lake in Rosporden, north-west France, and hitting the surface of the water, before rising and spinning frantically as the pilot appeared to attempt to regain control.

The pilot, an officer aboard the helicopter and a witness were taken to a local hospital, with no fatalities reported, according to a statement by the local municipality.