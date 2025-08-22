Moment drugs gang chased by police onto UK beach to the shock of passers-by

Watch the moment a drugs gang in a dingy with 230kg of cocaine onboard runs aground on a popular UK beach to the shock of passers-by.

Officers approached the boat just off the coast of Cornwall in September 2024 and chased the crew for 28 miles to Gwynver Beach in Penzance.

After it ran aground, the men fled but were quickly caught by Border Force officers who chased them on foot and arrested them.

Those onboard: 43-year-old Peter Williams, 38-year-old Scott Johnston, and 33-year-old Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, have been jailed for 16 years, 24 years, and 17 years respectively.