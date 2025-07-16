Interactive map celebrates treasured landmarks around England’s coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An interactive map of treasured coastal landmarks has been launched online by Historic England.

The public body said the tool aims to celebrate the country’s vibrant seaside heritage, and people are being encouraged to share information about coastal landmarks that hold personal significance.

As part of Historic England’s Missing Pieces Project, people are asked to submit photos, drawings, written information or audio recordings about landmarks that hold a special place in their hearts.

This could be a childhood holiday destination or a local landmark that symbolises home.

The map celebrates nearly 300 years of seaside history, from elegant Victorian piers to beloved 20th century amusement parks, among destinations that welcome millions of visitors each year.

Among the landmarks on the map are the Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which was built in 1923 and is the second oldest in-use rollercoaster in Britain, after the Scenic Railway at Dreamland Amusement Park in Margate, Kent.

The Big Dipper is one of only 37 pre-Second World War wooden rollercoasters worldwide, of which four are at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The Pleasure Pier at Southend-on-Sea in Essex, believed to be the longest pier in the world, is also on the map.

It was first constructed in 1889 with later additions and rebuilds.

The art deco, lido Jubilee Pool in Penzance, Cornwall; Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland; De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex; Peasholm Park in Scarborough, North Yorkshire; and the Palace Pier in Brighton also feature.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England, said: “Our seaside places hold a special place in our national story, yet the full richness of their heritage cannot be captured without the first-hand accounts, images and memories of those who’ve experienced them.

“I encourage people to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project, so we can all help ensure these treasured coastal landmarks are celebrated.”

Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross, said: “Our seaside communities play a huge role in telling our national story.

“I encourage everyone to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project to preserve the history of our coastal towns and breathe new life into their future.”

To share your photos and memories of coastal landmarks, and to see the interactive map which goes live on Thursday July 17, see https://historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories