Luxury sleeper train forced to refund passengers after maiden journey delayed

The maiden trip for a brand-new luxury sleeper train had been pushed back in order to carry out final operational fixes.

The Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales, was due to make its first passenger journey on Friday, but pushed its inaugural journey to later in the month. It will now depart on 21 July.

Hospitality operator Belmond, which will run the luxury train packages, confirmed that they had to push back the initial schedule but did not go into detail as to why.

The Telegraph reported that the Britannic Explorer was due to roll out of London Victoria to Penzance on Friday, but the train was diverted for repairs near Southampton.

Its 11 July journey to the Lake District has also been cancelled pending the repairs, the publication said.

A Belmond spokesperson told The Independent: “To ensure we meet our high operational standards, we have made the decision to adjust the initial schedule.

Travellers can book into the Juniper Grand Suite Living Room & Bedroom from July

“We are confident that this adjustment will allow us to deliver an extraordinary experience for our guests.

Passengers hoping to be on the train’s first journey would have paid anywhere from £11,000 for a three-night stay on the train as it traverses through the British countryside.

“We have provided immediate support to our guests by refunding their trip, reimbursing any associated travel costs, and assisting them in rebooking a new journey onboard,” the spokesperson said.

The new luxury train is complete with fine dining cars, 18 sleeper cabin suites and spa treatments onboard.

Within its cabins are three grand suites and 15 standard suites, where guests can spend three nights travelling from the capital to three different locations – Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales – on journeys aimed at paying homage to the British tradition of touring and celebrating the art of slow travel.

Fine dining car aboard the luxury Britannic Explorer

Passengers on the Britannic Explorer can take optional off-train guided excursions to immerse themselves in each destination’s natural landscapes, cultural offerings and history.

On board, guests will indulge in British gastronomy designed by multi-Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan, including seasonal menus and locally-sourced ingredients.

Passengers will also have access to the train’s botanically-inspired bar in their observation car for a cocktail or a craft beer, or perhaps relax while receiving a treatment or two in the train’s onboard spa room.

A trip aboard the Britannic Explorer in a double cabin starts from £11,000, including a three-night itinerary, excursions, meals, wine and other alcoholic beverages on board.

