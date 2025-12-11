A suspected drink-driver fled the scene of a car crash whilst leaving a seriously injured passenger behind.

CCTV footage shared by Derbyshire Constabulary shows the moment a driver skidded through brambles before ploughing his car into a tree on Sunday (7 December).

The 28-year-old driver then abandoned the vehicle and his passenger, who was left needing hospital treatment.

He was later found and arrested, and when officers breathalysed him, he was found to be nearly double the legal drink-drive limit. He has since been released on bail.