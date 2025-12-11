Dramatic moment shows cops rescuing FBI agent from dangling car

This is the moment that cops rescued an FBI agent who was stuck in a car that was dangling off an interstate overpass.

On Monday (8 December), an female agent was on her way to work in Milwaukee during rush-hour traffic when a crash occurred on the I-794 interstate.

Bodycam footage shows officers pulling the woman out of her SUV, as its passenger-side wheels hung over a retaining wall.

The driver who caused the crash told officers that he quickly pulled into the lane she was in after the driver in front of him slammed on their brakes.

Neither the agent nor the other driver reported any injuries, police said.