Newly released footage of Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk, shows the suspect talking to an officer following a crash in 2022.

In the video, the then 19-year-old explains to an officer how his silver Audi crashed into a Ford sedan whilst making a left turn at an intersection in Utah.

“As I was coming through, he turned in, and I T-boned into the side of him,” said Robinson, who was sporting a baseball cap and sunglasses - a similar look to what he reportedly wore while fleeing after allegedly killing Kirk on 10 September.

His brother can also be seen in the footage, which was obtained by Scripps News. Both Robinson, his brother and the other driver walked away uninjured and no citations were given.