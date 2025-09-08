Watch September’s blood moon glow in London’s night sky

Crowds flocked to catch a glimpse of the ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse in London on Sunday evening (7 September).

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Moon and the Sun, obscuring the Moon and turning it dark. The light that reaches the lunar surface is scattered by the Earth, making it appear red to people watching from the ground.

Footage shows astronomers and enthusiasts gathering at Blackheath Common in southeast London to see the total lunar eclipse, also known as the “blood moon,” which was visible across parts of England and Wales on Sunday.

It was the first time since 2022 that a lunar eclipse could be seen in the UK.